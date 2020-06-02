Riddell to head Allianz GI's macro unconstrained group in fixed income shake-up

Allianz Global Investors' Mike Riddell has been appointed as head of the firm's newly formed macro unconstrained group, as part of a shake-up of its global fixed income platform.

Allianz GI said it would integrate its fixed income structure, headed by Franck Dixmier as CIO for fixed income. Former CIO for global fixed income strategies at Allianz GI Malie Conway will become the firm's new US distribution head and relocate to New York.

The division, which runs €193bn of assets, will be grouped into five pillars of expertise: Core Fixed Income; Credit; Asian & Emerging Markets; Insurance & LDI; Advanced Fixed Income.

Riddell will lead a macro unconstrained group, which will continue to run the £1.7bn Allianz Strategic Bond, £4.8m Allianz Fixed Income Macro, £2.5bn Allianz Gilt Yield and £142m Allianz Index-Linked Gilt funds.

Riddell said: "The evolution of our global fixed income platform is great news providing us with even deeper and more integrated resources to support our growing Macro Unconstrained franchise of funds.

"There is no change to any of our funds, processes or people, simply a wider global opportunity set to harness for the benefit of our managers, funds and ultimately our clients in the UK."

Dixmier has headed Allianz GI's global fixed income business for the past five years, but now takes up a more involved role in the oversight of its investment processes, the firm continued.

The CIO said Allianz GI was "uniquely well-placed to offer" clients "a global mindset and global skillset… [that], can add significant value in any fixed income asset class and strategy, regardless of its geographical identity".

Dixmier continued: "This globally integrated setup is a natural progression for our teams that have already been working alongside each other as we have steadily built out our fixed income capabilities.

"By introducing a simplified, common framework and harmonized governance structure, we will be able to make best use of our considerable active investment talent to drive performance for clients as we continue to evolve our offering."