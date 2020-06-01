Philip Rodrigs to launch Raynar Flagship strategy

Philip Rodrigs, founder of wealth management firm Raynar Portfolio Management and former manager of River & Mercantile's £1.1bn UK Smaller Companies fund, has launched his Raynar Flagship strategy.

The portfolio, which is available to professional investors only, will invest predominantly in UK equities over the majority of a "stockmarket lifecycle", focusing on companies further down the market cap spectrum in particular.

In order to manage liquidity, the strategy will adopt a flexible approach to asset class allocation, with manager Rodrigs able to reduce his exposure to equities in favour of cash or other instruments to preserve capital during particularly turbulent market environments.

Philip Rodrigs hires head of client relations for Raynar PM

Rodrigs said: "I am excited to be back doing what I enjoy most, searching high and low for great investments across the UK equity market.

"With a strategy carefully designed to accommodate challenging market conditions, we seek to deliver great client outcomes by focusing investment into unique firms that deliver for all stakeholders as they flourish."

Jon Garland, head of client relations, is "very encouraged by the degree of interest and enthusiasm" regarding Rodrigs' return to the market.

"With such a strong track record over his career to date, I am confident that his 20 years of experience in the UK equity market will hold Philip in good stead at the helm of Raynar's Flagship," he added.