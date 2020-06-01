Gresham House appoints forestry investment director

Gresham House has appointed David Gardner as investment director within its forestry division, in which he will lead the international expansion of the business.

Reporting to Olly Hughes, managing director, forestry, Gardner will support the deployment and asset management of the domestic portfolio, as well as growing the firm's international assets, which began with a 4,074 hectare portfolio in Ireland in May 2019.

Gardner brings more than 30 years' experience in the sector, most recently from US-based timberland investment management firm Global Forest Partners, where he was partner and director of investments, Asia for ten years.

He has also previously held roles with Pӧyry Management Consulting, Sappi Forests and the Economic Forestry Group.

Hughes said: "As a long term, diversifying, stable asset class, forestry is one of the most exciting areas of growth among our Real Assets portfolio.

"We are delighted to welcome David, who brings an incredible wealth of experience from international forestry investing, particularly as we plan to continue expanding this division into new markets."