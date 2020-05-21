Kames head of UK distribution departs after 16 years

Mark Savage, head of UK distribution, has left Kames Capital after 16 years with the business in order to "seek new challenges elsewhere".

He joined the firm in 2003 as a business development manager and rose through the company, holding roles including head of advisory sales, head of UK regional sales and head of UK wholesale.

Kames appoints new global equity managers following departures

Savage moved into his now former role in October 2018 following the departure of Steve Kenny from this business, after it was announced the firm was to restructure its sales team ahead of the UK's departure from the EU.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed the departure, adding: "Mark had been with the business for 16 years and played an important role in the development of the UK wholesale business, in particular.

"We would like to thank Mark for his contribution to the business over this time and wish him every success in the future."