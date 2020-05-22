Schroders PW hires Morningstar's Brunt to head manager research

Schroders Personal Wealth has added two new hires to its investment team, with Morningstar's Peter Brunt joining as head of manager research.

Jennifer Christian also joins from Quilter Cheviot as investment specialist based in Manchester, reporting to head of investment specialists Jon Wingent.

Brunt will report to Alessandro Poli, head of investment management at Schroders PW.

Schroders PW's CIO Marcus Brookes said Brunt was "a very experienced leader with a proven track record in fund manager research and we look forward to further developing our efforts in this space".

Brookes added that the firm had recently launched new regional hubs, which would allow clients to "get a more personal and local experience, developing strong relationships with advisers and support within the hubs".

Christian's experience would "be invaluable as we continue our growth across the regions", Brookes continued.

Brunt joins the firm after spending five years at Morningstar, first as senior analyst before becoming associate director for equity strategies, where is headed the firm's equity manager research team.

Schroders PW said Brunt would be focused on developing its investment research capability by developing fund manager research and complementing its existing capabilities in the oversight of the fund selection process.

Brunt will also support Schroders PW's investment development activities to ensure that its investment offer continues to meet clients' expectations.

Christian will work alongside the existing investment specialist team to help support clients and the growth of the business throughout the regions.

Before joining Quilter, Christian worked for Deutsche Bank and Rensburg Sheppards.