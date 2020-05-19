Close Brothers hires business development director

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has appointed Chris Tingle to the role of business development director, in which he will help to support its presence in the Midlands.

In his new role Tingle will "support and expand" the firm's relationships with intermediaries in the region and brings with him over 20 years' experience in the industry.

He joins from Old Mutual Wealth, where he served as an investment solutions specialist, and has held previous distribution roles with Premier Asset Management, AXA Global Distributors, MetLife and Standard Life.

Darren Saddler, head of investment business development at CBAM, said: "Chris' appointment underscores our continued dedication to strengthening and growing our relationships with intermediaries across the UK.

"We have had a strong presence in the Midlands for many years and Chris' considerable experience and knowledge of the region will be a valuable asset.

"In such an unprecedented environment, we are committed to providing the highest level of service to advisers and their clients; Chris will help support us in that goal."

Tingle added: "More than ever, intermediaries are looking for high-quality investment solutions and support. CBAM has a reputation for excellence, both in terms of its service and first-class range of funds and discretionary services.

"I look forward to supporting the many firms who already work with CBAM in the region as well as expanding our reach."