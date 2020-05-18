Evenlode hires new manager ahead of Global Equity launch

Evenlode Investment has appointed James Knoedler as co-portfolio manager on the Evenlode Global Equity fund, which is set to launch "within the next year or so".

Investment Week revealed the proposed fund launch last November, with Ben Peters, lead manager of Evenlode Global Income, saying the new fund would be run "with the same principles" as the income strategy, "but without the dividends".

Although still in the pipeline, the offering has developed from having no "immediate" plan to launching "within the next year or so", and has seen its name change from Evenlode Global Opportunities to Evenlode Global Equity.

Evenlode looks to innovate as it evolves its stewardship and ESG frameworks

Knoedler joined the Oxfordshire-based independent investment manager in April, following nearly five years with Independent Franchise Partners, where he helped oversee $15bn in assets in global and US equity funds.

He has also held roles with Newlands Investment Management and Arisaig Partners, and brings 14 years' experience to the firm.

He will join Chris Elliott, co-portfolio manager of Evenlode Global Income, on the new fund, which will maintain the team's investment process of seeking companies with sustainable asset-light business models, with an emphasis on those delivering high returns on capital and strong cashflows over the long term.

Of his new role Knoedler said: "Evenlode has a proven and growing offering in the global equity space. I am excited to be joining a dynamic and expanding business that values detailed fundamental analysis, a highly collegiate approach and a long-term time horizon."

Elliott added: "James is a natural fit for the evolution of our global equities proposition and is settling in with the team very well.

"James shares our investment approach of focusing on competitively advantaged businesses that are capable of compounding real free cash flow over the longer-term and I look forward to working closely together on the Global Equity fund."