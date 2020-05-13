Philip Rodrigs hires head of client relations for Raynar PM

Philip Rodrigs, founder of wealth management firm Raynar Portfolio Management and former manager of River & Mercantile's £1.1bn UK Smaller Companies fund, has hired Quaero Capital's Jon Garland as the boutique's head of client relations, Investment Week can reveal.

Garland, who was previously the sales director at Quaero Capital, has more than 20 years of experience within sales teams at asset management firms, having been a discretionary sales manager at Schroders, head of discretionary sales at Ignis Asset Management and, more recently, a partner of Ardevora Asset Management before joining Quaero.

Rodrigs resurfaces with new boutique

Raynar said Garland brings a "wealth of experience" to the firm, with a "strong track record" of contributing to the success of multiple boutiques.

Rodrigs said: "Raynar has grown substantially since launch, with the confirmed assets under management more than triple the level in February. Pleasingly, this milestone has been achieved before the launch of our second strategy, which remains on schedule irrespective of the current challenging environment."

Garland said: "I am genuinely excited about joining this fresh and ambitious firm, and to work with a manager with such an enviable track record. I look forward to working with clients as Raynar continues to develop strategies focused on client outcomes."

Raynar Portfolio Management and its first mandate - the Raynar Enhanced Portfolio - was launched by Rodrigs in February this year.