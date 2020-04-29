Mirabaud adds ex-Slater Investments distribution head to wholesale sales team

Mirabaud Asset Management has hired Slater Investments' distribution head Ozan Kazim as it strengthens its UK wholesale sales team.

Kazim joins Mirabaud, having left Slater in February 2020, where he worked as head of distribution for five years. Kazim will report to Mirabaud's head of UK wholesale Selina Tyler.

Tyler said Mirabaud had a "long-term commitment to the UK", having "built up a strong reputation… as a provider of high-conviction and responsible investment solutions".

"The addition of an experienced professional such as Ozan will further boost our relationships in the wholesale market," Tyler added.

Kazim joined Slater in 2014 as a product specialist before moving to head its distribution team the following year. He previously worked as a private client broker for both Union Investment Management and Collins Sarri Statham Investments.

Slater replaced Kazim as head of distribution with Jeremy Simmons, who had previously worked in the firm's business development team since 2015.

Before joining Slater, Simmons had been an investment advisor at Charles Stanley.