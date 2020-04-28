Architas shuffles investment team as Nevins departs

Architas has shuffled the management of its UK funds after investment director Solomon Nevins left the firm "to pursue other opportunities in the industry".

Solomon, who has been with the multi-manager for ten years, will relinquish his co-management duties on five funds.

Current co-manager Mayank Markanday will head up the Architas Real Assets fund, with the support of Shayan Ratnasingam, subject to regulatory approval.

Architas names new CEO as Georgeson prepares to exit

Elsewhere, Architas MM Monthly High Income, Architas Diversified Global Income and Architas MM Strategic Bond, currently run by Nevins and Markanday, will transfer to the management of Jen Causton and Nathan Sweeney.

Finally, Causton, Ratnasingam and deputy CIO Sheldon MacDonald will co-manage the Architas Positive Future fund, currently run by MacDonald and Nevins.

Architas CIO Jamie Arguello said the firm was "very pleased to be able to promote existing talent", with Markanday having joined three years ago and Causton a decade-long veteran of the company.

2020 alternatives outlook: Real assets and gold offer 'key benefits' for investors

Arguello continued: "We have built a strong investment team in the UK, which is now supported by the investment expertise of our new Dublin-based business. As part of these latest changes it's great to be able to give greater responsibility to those members of the team who have developed their skills within Architas.

"Along with these internal changes we will also be recruiting to add to our investment team both in London and Dublin."

Causton currently also runs the Architas MM UK Equity fund alongside Sweeney, while Ratnasingam works as specialist property and thematic analyst for Architas.