IA launches platform to enhance cyber security

The Investment Association has launched a cyber threat intelligence platform in a bid to help managers "protect their firms against cyber security threats".

The IA Threat Intelligence Alert Network (IA TITAN) will be powered by Anomali, which is a provider of intelligence-driven cyber security solutions, and will provide a real-time dashboard with alerts from law enforcement, government agencies and "other relevant authorities" on cyber threats including malware, ransomware and software vulnerabilities.

During the coronavirus lockdown cyber crimes have seen a marked increase but were on the rise well before 2020's lockdown, with the number of offences reported to the National Fraud Office increasing from 273,598 in 2017 to 306,126 in 2018.

UK financial services have also found themselves particularly targeted and the Financial Conduct Authority reported a 480% year-on-year rise last year in the number of regulated firms targeted.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: "Cyber security and operational resilience is a board-level focus for the investment management industry, which is why we need to tackle head-on the threat cyber espionage and financial crime can pose to members' operations.

"The ever-changing nature of these online threats goes right to the core of IA TITAN, which will provide industry-specific insights into cyber security threats, helping to keep customers and businesses safe."

Hugh Njemanze, chief executive of Anomali, said: "The problem of how to address cyberthreats is compounded by the overwhelming volumes of data about them, confusion over which security solutions re effective, and shortages of cybersecurity professionals.

"With the introduction of IA TITAN, the Investment Association is arming its members with a platform that will provide them with the intelligence they need to protect their businesses against cyberattacks."