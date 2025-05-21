US broker Robinhood set to launch fee-free ISA in the UK - reports

Central to GameStop saga

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

US broker Robinhood, which gained notoriety during the 2021 GameStop short squeeze, said it plans to launch a fee-free stocks and shares ISA in the UK by the end of the current tax year.

"UK equities is something we hear from our customers that they want [to be able to invest in]," said Robinhood's president Jordan Sinclair in an interview with the Financial Times.  "An ISA is something we want to do first. You will see that before the next tax year, definitely," he added. UK considering cut on cash ISA tax free allowance – reports Robinhood rose to prominence in 2021 during the ‘meme stock' craze after some of its clients, and users of the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, triggered a short squeeze on the stock of American video game retailer GameStop.  The app-based...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

AVI slams Daniel Loeb's Third Point Investors for proposed reinsurance pivot

Reeves to tell G7 that Britain 'is open for business'

More on Platforms

US broker Robinhood set to launch fee-free ISA in the UK - reports
Platforms

US broker Robinhood set to launch fee-free ISA in the UK - reports

Central to GameStop saga

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 May 2025 • 2 min read
AJ Bell adopts Amundi Technology's automated portfolio management system
Platforms

AJ Bell adopts Amundi Technology's automated portfolio management system

Integrating Amundi's Alto into existing operations

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 15 May 2025 • 1 min read
Platforms throw spanner in the works for Woodford as portfolio upload function not allowed
Platforms

Platforms throw spanner in the works for Woodford as portfolio upload function not allowed

After teased launch of a portfolio platform

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 12 May 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot