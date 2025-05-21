US broker Robinhood set to launch fee-free ISA in the UK - reports

"UK equities is something we hear from our customers that they want [to be able to invest in]," said Robinhood's president Jordan Sinclair in an interview with the Financial Times. "An ISA is something we want to do first. You will see that before the next tax year, definitely," he added. UK considering cut on cash ISA tax free allowance – reports Robinhood rose to prominence in 2021 during the ‘meme stock' craze after some of its clients, and users of the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, triggered a short squeeze on the stock of American video game retailer GameStop. The app-based...