Former GAM head of alternatives joins UBP

Union Bancaire Privée has announced the appointment of Kier Boley as CIO and co-head of alternative investment solutions, based in London.

Boley joins from GAM, which he leaves after 20 years, having managed discretionary investment mandates for institutional and ultra-high net worth individuals, most recently as the head of alternative investments.

The hire is part of the firm's intentions to expand its knowledge of alternative risk premia, high-end bespoke solutions, multi-manager liquid alternatives and multi-manager thematic strategies in an attempt to meet clients' expectations and anticipate market trends more effectively.

Nicolas Faller, co-CEO asset management at UBP, said: "In the current, highly uncertain market environment, alternatives are becoming more important in client portfolios.

"We have laid the foundations for achieving ambitious goals in the alternatives space and Kier's investment experience, added to his deep understanding of clients' needs, will make a major contribution to developing UBP's hedge fund capabilities."