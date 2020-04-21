Register now for Investment Week's quiz in aid of the NHS

All money raised will go towards the NHS workers protecting the nation from Covid-19

Investment Week is delighted to be hosting a virtual quiz to raise money for heroic frontline NHS staff tackling the coronavirus crisis, taking place on 29 April at 4pm and hosted by a special industry guest.

So if you are missing social interaction as much as we are, then make sure you sign up today.

To take part, you will be asked to choose a donation fee with all proceeds being donated to CASCAID's NHS fundraising campaign. The minimum donation is £15.

There will be a mixture of questions so make sure you get the whole household involved to cover all bases, and like any good pub quiz there will be prizes on offer for first, second and third place (prizes to be announced on the day).

To register for the quiz by 5pm on 28 April, click here.