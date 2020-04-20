AllianceBernstein hires Robeco IM's Rauf as UK retail sales director

AllianceBernstein has appointed Omar Rauf as UK retail sales director amid an internal reshuffle of its UK sales team.

Rauf, who will report to head of UK retail Lee Matthews, joins from Robeco Investment Management where he worked for nearly five years, most recently as a sales manager for global financial institutions based in the UK and Ireland, responsible for UK wholesale assets.

Neuberger Berman raids AllianceBernstein for intermediary EMEA and LatAM head

His ten-year asset management career has also included roles at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The appointment comes amid two internal promotions with Claudia Sanchez-Buenaventura and John Lancashire appointed UK retail sales managers, responsible for UK retail clients and global financial institutions, and developing commercial relationships with UK strategic partners respectively.

Matthews said the UK wholesale space "has been a key component of AB's strategic expansion into the European intermediary market" and the expansion of the firm's sales team means it is "well placed to provide a more tailored service to the UK's discretionary and advisory channels".

He also pointed to UK-domiciled OEIC funds launched last year as being "driven by the needs and demands of UK investors".

Matthews added: "In the current market environment, investors expect advice based on real investment expertise and broad-based knowledge. Omar brings great industry and client knowledge as well as a consistent focus on distribution and I am delighted to welcome him to the team."