Wellington launches long/short disruptive tech fund

Wellington Management has launched a global long/short equity fund targeting companies driving or being adversely affected by technological innovation or disruption.

Managed by Bruce Glazer and Brian Barbetta, alongside a broader team of career industry analysts, the Wellington Disruptive Technology and Innovation UCITS fund seeks to provide investors with access to "deep industry knowledge and long-standing expertise within dedicated fields of research", according to the firm.

The Luxembourg-domiciled fund looks to provide both long and short exposures to disruptive long-term trends, using a bottom-up investment strategy.

For the fund's S, N and D share classes, a management fee of 1% and a performance fee of 20% will be charged.

Barbetta said the management team will have a "long-term mindset" and will look for investee companies "with sustainable business models that can drive share growth in a particular market through the entire economic cycle, not just for a few quarters".

He added: "We are not looking for slight one-off improvements in efficiency.

"We want companies that can find innovative ideas consistently, year in, year out. This is what we believe will help them keep ahead of the curve."

Senior managing director at Wellington Ali Towfighi said the firm expects that the fund's long/short approach "will resonate with investors looking for a differentiated way to access the fast-growing opportunities of disruption and innovation".