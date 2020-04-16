BMO GAM FundWatch: Many funds 'weathering' coronavirus storm

The number of funds delivering consistent top-quartile performance rose in the first quarter of 2020 despite severe market volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to BMO Global Asset Management.

BMO's Q1 2020 Multi-Manager FundWatch survey showed the number of funds to achieve top quartile returns over a three-year period was up to 3.8% (41 of the 1,077 funds), compared to 2.2% in the previous quarter.

The IA North American sector had the highest proportion of funds with top quartile performance over three years with just over 14% making the cut.

In contrast, the IA UK Equity Income and IA Strategic Bond sectors failed to deliver any funds that achieved this level of consistency, BMO GAM said.

BMO GAM FundWatch: Central bank 'comfort blanket' helps fund performance

Elsewhere, some 169 of the 1,077 funds delivered above median returns in each of the last three 12-month periods, the research found.

The IA North American sector was once again the best performer, with just shy of 26% of funds achieving above median returns over this time period, followed by the IA Emerging Markets and IA Japan sectors with 20.4% and 19.5% respectively.

Volatile quarter

Overall, the first quarter of 2020 saw significant falls for the vast majority of IA sectors.

The IA UK Index Linked Gilt sector was the best performer, gaining 7.3%. However, the IA UK Smaller Companies sector fell by 30%, with the IA UK Equity Income sector the next worst, falling 28.4%.

BMO GAM multi-manager team investment manager Kelly Prior said: "To say that the first quarter of 2020 is one that will live on in the memory of many is a mild understatement.

"While most IA sectors lost ground in this quarter, our survey reminds us of one of the important principles of investing, which is to focus on long-term horizons and try to look through short-term noise.

"The number of funds achieving consistently top quartile returns over three years was well within the historic average, showing there are funds which are weathering the storm."

She added: "There was a notable absence of any iteration of passive investing in funds achieving long-term consistent returns, having faltered in the recent past.

"Given the volatility that we are likely to see from here, it is as important as ever that investors look under the bonnet of funds when carrying out due diligence, and portfolio managers seek out companies with better-quality balance sheets who ultimately can withstand this market environment over the next quarters.

"Now is the time for active managers to step up and shine."