Underperforming Orbis funds 'delivered value for money in 2019'

Orbis Investments’ fund range “delivered value for money in 2019”, despite all three vehicles underperforming their benchmarks over the course of the year, according to the firm’s first Assessment of Value (AoV) publication.

The firm's funds board claim that Orbis' innovative fee structure, whereby no performance fee is paid during periods of underperformance, meant that the three funds - Orbis Global Equity, Global Balanced and Global Cautious - all delivered good value to investors despite "disappointing performance'.

Board determines 'good value' on all HL multi-manager funds

All fund managers offering funds in the UK will be publishing AoVs in the coming this year for funds with accounting years ending 30 September 2019 onwards, following the action taken by the Financial Conduct Authority in the wake of its 2018 Asset Management Market Study.

The process requires asset managers to prepare a report for fund boards, which, with the aid of independent non-executive directors, sign off on the report before a public AoV is produced.

There is no official template for how AoVs should be presented, but the FCA has provided a "non-exhaustive list of elements prescribed for the assessment" of seven criteria: quality of service, performance, management costs, economies of scale, comparable market rates, services and classes of units.

Over the course of 2019, the Orbis Global Equity fund returned 18.8% compared to its benchmark's return of 22.7%, according to the AoV. Similarly, the Balanced and Cautious funds' respective returns of 9.4% and 3.8% fell short of their benchmarks' returns of 15.9% and 10.9% respectively.

Over the period, the only fund to charge a net performance fee was the Cautious fund at 0.01% for the year.

In order to charge a performance fee, the Global Equity, Balanced and Cautious funds must beat their benchmarks by 11.99%, 9.93% and 6.69% respectively.

Investment Week understands that the Cautious fund charged a performance fee because it outperformed in the initial weeks after its January 2019 inception. The outperformance subsequently reversed and the balance of the performance fee that had been charged was refunded to clients.

As all operating costs are met by Orbis, investors also did not pay a fixed fee to invest in the firm's funds, "which compares favourably to other providers", it said.

The board of directors told investors that while "the funds have not delivered the performance relative to markets that we aspire to" this also meant fees charged "were considerably lower than industry averages and the peer group average".

Further to the funds' defence, the board pointed to their consistency within stated risk tolerances and performance had not been negative over fund recommended holding periods.

They added: "The board of directors is therefore of the view that the funds have provided fair value during the period to investors regarding performance.

"Our conclusion is that the fee structure has worked as intended in the period under review and, moreover, due to this direct linkage between our fees and the value we add, we are well placed to continue to deliver good value for money in the future."

Rathbones' Webb expects change as first value assessments published

In a statement, UK director at Orbis Dan Brocklebank added: "Our approach is different to the rest of the industry and while we hope that, over time, other firms come to adopt a similar approach, we have never been afraid of being different.

"We continue to believe that low cost does not necessarily equal good value, and that Orbis' long-term, contrarian stance and truly unique fee structure means that our investors do indeed receive value for money when investing with us."