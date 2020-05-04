Jupiter to roll out Global Sustainable Equities fund to retail investors

Jupiter Asset Management is opening up its Global Sustainable Equities fund to UK retail investors.

The institutional version of the sustainable fund, which is run by Abbie Llewellyn-Waters, launched on 9 April 2018 and has £27m in assets under management.

Llewellyn-Waters, winner of the Fund Manager of the Year and Investment Woman of the Year accolades at Investment Week's 2017 Women in Investment Awards, said the firm has identified demand for sustainable funds offering broader returns than just financial returns and sees this as an "opportunity to drive greater engagement with underlying investors".

Three share classes will be available (see above) so that the fund is as "accessible as possible", with Llewellyn-Waters adding: "We are very hopeful it will be seen as an attractive product."

"It is about enhancing client outcomes as well as environmental and societal returns," she said. "We go to such lengths to bring transparency to the product, to show how clients' savings are allocated."

The fund is a portfolio of between 35 and 50 holdings, with an active share of approximately 95%.

Llewellyn-Waters takes an unconstrained approach, looking to invest in high-quality companies that are leading the transition to a sustainable world economy, actively engaging with companies on issues such as gender equality, societal contribution and the environmental impact of operations.

Llewellyn-Waters qualifies 'high quality' by assessing how companies balance their three key stakeholders, namely the shareholder, the environment and society.

The fund is also currency neutral and "highly liquid". "It is a scaleable and liquid option for the market as we see demand grow for these products", Llewellyn-Waters said.

The fund's objective is to provide returns higher than the MSCI AC World index over at least five years. Over one year the fund is top quartile, returning 1.9% against the 6.3% average fall in the IA Global sector, FE fundinfo data shows.

There are two structural themes that account for half of the fund's assets under management, Llewellyn-Waters explained.