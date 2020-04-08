FCA acts to aid listed companies during Covid-19 crisis

The changes apply from today and apply until the FCA says otherwise

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled a series of measures designed to help listed companies recover from the "unprecedented" effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial watchdog said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on both people's health and that of companies was "significant and widespread".

It added it was likely many companies would turn to UK capital markets to raise money and support the future recovery.

It announced a series of measures to help companies raise new funding while also retaining an "appropriate degree of investor protection".

The regulator explained the package included a combination of temporary policy interventions and reminders of existing options for businesses and shareholders.

Regulators ease corporate reporting rules during coronavirus pandemic

These include:

• Providing clarity on the FCA's expectations about the due diligence supporting 'working capital statements' in share prospectuses in light of the "significant economic uncertainties" caused by coronavirus

• The ability to apply to the FCA for waivers to ensure that shareholder approval can be sought for certain transactions without the need to hold a general meeting given government guidelines on social distancing

• Welcoming recent industry work on placings of new shares to agree sensible steps to balance the pre-emption rights of existing shareholders with the need for these transactions to be done as efficiently as possible given the economic environment

• Encouraging eligible companies to make use of the new simplified prospectus, introduced last year.

IA calls on BoE governor Bailey and FCA to keep markets open

FCA interim chief executive Christopher Woolard said: "The UK's capital markets will play a vital role providing finance to businesses to help aid the recovery from this crisis.

"Our aim is to help companies to raise money quickly and effectively while ensuring they respect the needs of investors, both current and future. We think this package strikes that balance."

The regulator added the measures provided certainty for issuers and their advisers on its expectations during the crisis and the steps should facilitate new capital being raised as efficiently as possible.

The changes apply from today (8 April) and apply until it says otherwise.