Coronavirus contagion: Which FTSE 100 stocks have suffered most?
Travel and tourism giants hit worst
As the coronavirus pandemic continues analysis of the most affected FTSE 100 stocks has shown Carnival and easyJet have been hit hardest, dropping more than 60% in the past three months.
Online trading and investment provider IG found a total of fourteen stocks had dipped more than 50% and all but three had shown decreases over the past three months.
The following eight stocks have been worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic economic instability:
Carnival - The Panama-incorporated cruise company recently announced it was increasing its rescue-bond sale to $4bn. The company has suffered the largest drop of all stocks, falling 75%.
International Consolidated Airlines - IG said it was "unsurprising" to see travel companies take the majority share of the worst-affected. However, the Anglo-Spanish multinational was among the hardest hit, with a drop of 68% since the start of the year.
easyJet - The budget airline has suffered a 62% drop in the past three months.
Meggitt - Chairman Nigel Rudd has postponed his retirement and shifted production to ventilators. However, it still lost 61% of its price in 2020.
Melrose - The business has suspended its final dividend and seen its company value drop 60%.
ITV - It was announced earlier in March that revenue was up for the media giant, however it too has watched a 60% decrease in stock value since January .
Centrica - IG said, in the last decade, no other FTSE 100 stock has shown a worse ROI than Centrica, and this continues into this year with a three-month decrease of 58%.
Whitbread - The UK's largest hospitality company has taken a huge hit in recent months, with a drop of nearly 56%.
IG added that it had been the worst quarter for the FTSE100 since 1987 but some stocks had bucked the trend to show an uplift.
These include Polymetal with a 42% rise in the last 12 weeks, Fresnillo, another precious metals company, which increased by 6% and water utility and waste management company Pennon Group which was up 3% as of 2 April.
IG added that whether these companies or the stocks mentioned above, continue on their current path is yet to be seen.