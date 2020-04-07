Polar Capital to appoint ex-SJP MD as chairman

Polar Capital expects to appoint former St James’s Place managing director David Lamb as non-executive chairman once incumbent Tom Bartlam retires.

Polar said it would add Lamb and ex-Cazenove Capital Management CEO Andrew Ross to it with effect from Thursday (9 April), with Lamb taking over from Bartlam at its AGM, currently scheduled for late July.

Both appointments are subject to the receipt of the usual regulatory references, Polar confirmed.

Bartlam said the pair "bring a wealth of experience within the investment management sector that will help [Polar] continue to deliver on its strategic objectives".

Polar's CEO Gavin Rochussen thanked Bartlam for his "dedication to the group throughout his tenure as chairman and invaluable advice".

"I also look forward to welcoming David and Andrew as members of the board and working with them as the group continues to grow and diversify".

Lamb served as MD and chairman of the investment committee at St James's Place since the firm's inception. He is currently a non-executive director of Henderson Smaller Companies investment trust.

Ross had headed Cazenove from 2001 until the company was bought by Schroders in 2013, helping to grow AUM threefold, from £7bn to £24bn. After the acquisition, he became global head of wealth management.

Ross continues to serve with Schroders as vice chairman for wealth management, while he will take over as chairman of Witan investment trust at its next AGM.

Bartlam had been appointed to the board of Polar Capital in July 2007, becoming chairman two months later.