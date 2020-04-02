Close Brothers cancels dividend due to coronavirus crisis

The dividend was due to be paid on 22 April

Close Brothers Group has cancelled the payment of its 2020 interim dividend which was due on 22 April, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A note to the stock exchange released this morning (2 April) confirmed the move.

It said: "The board of Close Brothers Group has decided to cancel the payment of its 2020 interim dividend, payable on 22 April 2020, recognising the significant challenges currently faced by businesses and individuals, and consistent with our purpose of helping the people and businesses of Britain."

The statement added the group's strong financial position and resilient business model leave it "well placed to navigate these conditions".

Close Brothers said the decision would enable it to increase its ability to "execute our business model" and support its customers, clients and employees during the current market environment.

The statement added the board would consider the payment of a full year dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 July 2020 in September, "taking into account the group's performance and prevailing conditions at the time".

Yesterday (1 April), several high street banks cancelled their scheduled dividend payments after pressure from the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Barclays chairman Nigel Higgins said the decision had been "difficult". However, he added: "But we think it is right and prudent for the many businesses and people that we support."