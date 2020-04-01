Andrew Swan departs BlackRock to return to Australia

The head of BlackRock’s global emerging markets team Andrew Swan is leaving the firm to join a boutique investment management firm based in Australia.

Swan, who had been at BlackRock since 2011 and was based in Hong Kong, will be replaced by Gordon Fraser and Stephen Andrews, who will become co-heads of GEM equities, while Sam Vecht will become head of emerging Europe, frontiers and alternative strategies.

The trio will all report to BlackRock's GEM CIO Belinda Boa.

Andrews will replace Swan on the £148m BlackRock Asia Special Situations and $1.5bn BGF Asia Growth Leaders funds alongside current co-manager Emily Dong and on the £112m BlackRock Asia and $4bn BGF Asian Dragon funds alongside Alethea Leung.

Swan will formally transition his portfolio management responsibilities immediately, but will continue to work through to mid-April to ensure a smooth transition, Investment Week understands.

Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services, said the loss was "a blow to the business". "His macroeconomic input especially has been superb over the years," McDermott said.

"However, he has built a very strong team, and nothing else is changing - the investment processes, etc remain the same. I'm sure Gordon Fraser and Stephen Andrews, the new co-heads of the investment team, will be able to step into his shoes successfully."

Swan joined BlackRock from J.P. Morgan, where he spent 17 years, initially based in Sydney before moving to Singapore.

A spokesperson for BlackRock said: "While Andrew's departure is certainly a loss to the platform, we have taken the necessary steps to prepare for succession and are well-prepared for this transition.

"The team has been developing leaders at several levels and will use this opportunity to give them additional responsibility. There will be no changes to the investment process.

"We have full confidence that the strong bench of talent with the Global Emerging Markets team will continue to deliver the investment solutions and performance our clients seek - and will continue to invest in growing the depth and breadth of our capabilities in emerging market equities."

Fraser joined BlackRock in 2006, first as an analyst before becoming a member of its emerging Europe and frontiers emerging markets team in London, specialising in Middle Eastern, Turkish and Indian equities.

He is lead portfolio manager of the BlackRock Core Global Emerging Markets Strategy, as well as co-manager of the firm's Emerging Frontiers Hedge fund, Emerging Markets Absolute Return portfolios and Emerging Markets Equity Strategies portfolios.