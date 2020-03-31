Invesco disposes of illiquid assets across UK equity mandates

Invesco has made the decision to sell out of illiquid holdings in its UK equity mandates and reallocate capital to large- and mid-cap holdings.

The decision follows an ongoing review into the underlying liquidity in the funds, notably Mark Barnett's £4.6bn Invesco High Income and £2.1bn Invesco Income funds, which have come under scrutiny over the past year, following the fall from grace of former Invesco manager Neil Woodford - who ran highly illiquid portfolios - and the collapse of Woodford Investment Management.

Mark Barnett's income portfolios hit with further outflows - reports

A spokesperson for Invesco commented: "Given a significant shift in risk tolerance towards illiquid or unquoted assets in the last year, and recent market dislocation and opportunities arising, we have decided that it is in the best long-term interests of our clients to dispose of unquoted assets held in our UK equities portfolios.

"Liquidity is constantly monitored and managed in every fund and we have continued to increase the liquidity in our UK equities portfolios and reduce its unquoted holdings for a number of years with no new allocations since 2017. Invesco's prudent investment management strategy is constantly reviewed to ensure the best interests of our clients.

"Capital raised will be redeployed into a range of large- and mid-cap quoted companies that we believe offer a significant investment opportunity - being heavily discounted, well below our assessment of their true value. Investing in large-cap companies is in line with the current investment approach, with more than 70% of the funds invested in publicly listed companies worth more than £1bn.

"As an active manager, fund composition changes as markets move and opportunities arise, but this is an allocation decision, the investment objective, philosophy and discipline remain unchanged. These are extraordinary times which call for decisive and positive action to look after the best interests of clients in the short and longer term.

"This step is entirely consistent with our valuation-driven, risk-adjusted investment management strategy and ensures we remain in tune with market conditions. It builds on the path we have already been following when it comes to the balance of assets that will enable us to deliver on our strategy to fulfil the long-term interests of our clients."

The move away from illiquid assets will mean a 60% write down of the illiquid, unquoted stocks in the Invesco High Income and Income funds.

According to Invesco's March fact sheets, High Income holds 5.3% of the portfolio in unquoted assets while the Income fund holds 6.5%, with Oxford Nanopore Tech a top ten position in both, at 2.6% and 2.8% respectively.

Over three months both funds are down 34% against the 30% average fall in the IA UK All Companies sector, while over one year the funds have seen losses of 32% compared to a decline of 22% in the sector average, FE fundinfo data shows.

Barnett saw more than £1bn of outflows from three of his portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2019, prompting him to write to investors assuring them liquidity concerns are a "significant area of consideration" for the fund's management.