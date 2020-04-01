Darwall completes investment team at Devon EM with senior analyst hire

Newly launched boutique Devon Equity Management has hired Charlie Southern from Indus Capital Partners as senior analyst as it finishes building out its new investment team.

Southern joined Devon earlier in March after seven years at Asia Pacific specialist Indus, where he was executive director. While at the New York-headquartered alternative investment management firm, Southern was primarily responsible for investment research in Asian equity markets.

In a note to investors, Devon's founder and CIO Alexander Darwall said the firm was "delighted that we completed our investment team by recruiting Charlie as our new senior analyst".

"He has a first-class mind, he brings deep experience of Asian corporates and markets, and he is a good cultural fit," Darwall added.

"He will help us understand whether our ‘world beaters' really are the best because he will spend time looking at the global peers."

Devon currently runs the £700m European Opportunities investment trust, as well as segregated mandates on behalf of institutional investors.

Southern joins an investment team led by Darwall, who left Jupiter Asset Management in 2019 to set up Devon, and fellow ex-Jupiter employee Luca Emo, senior fund manager at Devon.

Southern started his career as a sell-side analyst at J.P. Morgan before joining Goldman Sachs as an associate for three years. He joined Indus in 2013.