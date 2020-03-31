Short selling spikes in March as coronavirus crisis deepens

"On a daily basis, there is an update of the human tragedy of this virus, and understandably this has spooked investors, including the more sophisticated ones who look to hedge risk by shorting stocks." - Will Rhind, founder and CEO at GraniteShares

Shorting of UK stocks rocketed in March as the global coronavirus pandemic caused widespread market uncertainty, according to analysis.

ETF provider GraniteShares looked at official Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) figures and found the number of short positions reported to the regulator in January and February was down 12% year on year. However, as the crisis deepened in the first half of March the number of short positions were up 40% on the same period in 2019.

GraniteShares said the initial market falls from the coronavirus outbreak - which first emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019 - would normally have encouraged shorting. However, the lack of visibility around how the crisis would evolve resulted in the reverse effect.

The provider's analysis said as greater understanding of the global scale of the tragedy evolved the opportunity to short specific stocks emerged, leading to the increase in the first half of March.

Will Rhind, founder and CEO at GraniteShares, said: "The coronavirus has led to huge volatility in the world's stockmarkets with billions of dollars being quickly wiped off valuations. The data would appear to show that initially, investors were taken by surprise and therefore not able to hedge portfolios in a way that might be expected.

"However, it reveals a pick-up in shorting activity in early March as investors realised the potential impact of the virus on economic activity.

"On a daily basis, there is an update of the human tragedy of this virus, and understandably this has spooked investors, including the more sophisticated ones who look to hedge risk by shorting stocks."

EU Short Selling Regulation (SSR) requires investors who hold net short positions of a certain size in financial instruments, including shares, to notify the FCA.

The figures

FCA data showed that in January and February 2019 there were 906 and 865 short positions respectively reported. The corresponding figures for the first two months of this year were 719 and 833 respectively, which is a decline of 219 or 12%.

Between 1 and 15 March 2019, there were 507 short positions reported to the FCA, but for the period 2 March to 16 March 2020, the corresponding figure is 712 - a rise of 40%.

The company's research also found the number of net short positions of 1% or more reported to the FCA was up 43% in the first half of March year on year.

On 23 March, the FCA said it would continue to closely monitor short selling activity but ruled out a ban, adding "there is no evidence that short selling has been the driver of recent market falls".

The UK regulator said it was working with its international counterparts, such as in the EU and US, to keep markets "open and orderly" and maintained that despite the coronavirus-related volatility "markets have continued to operate in an orderly fashion in the UK".

While a few European countries have introduced short selling bans, the FCA has not, with the regulator noting that "aggregate net short selling activity is low as a percentage of total market activity and has decreased in recent days".