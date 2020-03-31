Style Analytics gives investors free access during coronavirus crisis

Asset managers, asset owners, consultants and wealth advisers will be able to access Style Analytics' data for free

Style Analytics is offering its equity factor performance reports and a flash portfolio factor analysis free of charge during the coronavirus pandemic.

The provider of factor-based portfolio and analytical tools said the move would help all investors navigate today's volatile markets.

The firm said it would offer any investor - asset managers, asset owners, consultants and wealth advisers - access to its information free for the next three months as they grappled with how to manage equity portfolio risk and turbulent markets.

Style Analytics chief executive Sebastien Roussotte said: "These are tough times for managers and investors. As an equity investor, your portfolio may now be inadvertently skewed to unintended factors because both prices and underlying company fundamentals have changed so much in the past month.

"What was a quality-focused portfolio may today be unintentionally tilted toward value. Or what was a momentum portfolio may now be tilted toward growth. Every investor must have an understanding of which factors are playing on their portfolio.

"We'll provide a one-time in-depth analysis of portfolio exposure to equity factors and ESG scores including an assessment of how this has changed in recent months. And we are offering to equip managers and asset owners with the data they need to accurately reposition their portfolios."

