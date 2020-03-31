BlackRock's Fink signals post-crisis acquisition interest - reports

Larry Fink: "The world will get through this crisis. The economy will recover."

Larry Fink, the chief executive of BlackRock, has said the world’s largest asset manager could return to striking acquisition deals amid market upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the FT reports.

Fink, 67, said in a shareholder update on Monday (30 March) that the company's "work is not done" and its growth would be driven by building on BlackRock's alternative investment management business in the coming years.

The paper quoted him: "The world will get through this crisis. The economy will recover. And for those investors who keep their eyes not on the shaky ground at our feet, but on the horizon ahead, there are tremendous opportunities to be had in today's markets."

The FT said consolidation has loomed over the asset management sector as fees for active management fell and investors shifted to cheaper passive funds.

It said BlackRock, which managed $7trn in assets in 2019, was among several large managers to have benefitted from the change in investor sentiments by building passive investment offerings and moving into areas such as private equity.

"The transformative acquisitions we have made were done from a position of strength, not under the pressures that many of our competitors are facing," he said. "Our strategy for growth is designed to withstand difficult periods such as this, and will carry us through this period."