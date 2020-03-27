Majedie repositions Edinburgh IT in companies that will be in 'stronger shape' after crisis

Majedie Asset Management has repositioned the Edinburgh Investment Trust with a focus on companies "with strong market positions" that should emerge from the coronavirus crisis "in even stronger shape".

In a portfolio update from the company's AIFM, it revealed that many of the larger positions in the reorganised trust included Tesco, Smith & Nephew, Hays and Marshalls, which are "leaders in their fields".

It stated: "Despite the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus, weaker companies are likely to close or be taken over at depressed prices.

"In short, the competitive landscape will tighten yet further: this will be corporate Darwinism on steroids.

"Our focus on strong and sustainable business models will be even more important than before the crisis."

Majedie CIO James de Uphaugh, who replaced Mark Barnett as the investment trust's portfolio manager on 4 March this year, said that despite the volatile market conditions, the reorganisation process had largely concluded with 98% of intended trading completed, although there remained "a small rump" of legacy positions.

The trust's largest sectoral positions are food retailers, telecoms, "where the change in working habits brings home the consumer surplus and trading up to packages with higher speeds is likely", and defence, where companies have long duration earnings.

As at 25 March, the largest holdings in the portfolio are Royal Dutch Shell and Unilever at 5.2% respectively, with 4.9% in Tesco.

Majedie, which has followed the company's requirements to have at least 80% of the portfolio by value in UK equities,said it had used its ability to buy some non-UK listed stocks to invest in selected US-listed gold stocks "as fiscal stimulus gets into full swing".

The new manager confirmed that net of all costs the portfolio performed in line with the index during the reorganisation from 6 to 25 March and that the current gearing level is 13.2%, while the level of gearing net of cash is 5.7%.

Majedie Asset Management added: "Overall, in these unprecedented times, we have worked hard to balance the portfolio across robust, well run businesses with strong management teams that we believe are well placed to ride out this volatility."

Regarding the company's working arrangements at the moment, Majedie said its workforce is at "full strength" and is working from home "in a fully connected and compliant environment".