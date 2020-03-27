Pressure builds for banks to scrap £7.5bn of dividends

The Bank of England should stop dividend payouts, according to experts

The Bank of England (BoE) has been urged to block around £7.5bn of dividend payments from UK banks "for the sake of the health of the financial system", according to reports.

UK listed companies continue to cut, cancel or defer dividend payments, as the country remains in a state of lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the largest banks listed on the London Stock Exchange are due to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends over the course of the next two months.

Barclays is set to get the ball rolling on a bumper payout season for bank shareholders, with a payment of £1bn due on 3 April.

HSBC will follow with a $4.2bn payout due on 14 April, while Royal Bank of Scotland's £968m and Lloyds Banking Group's £1.58bn offerings are due on 14 May and 27 May respectively.

But Sir John Vickers, former chairman of the Independent Commission on Banking, believes these dividends should be blocked by the BoE, according to The Times.

"For the sake of the health of the financial system, dividend payouts by banks should now be totally out of the question. I am surprised the Bank has not yet put a stop to them. It should do so at once," Vickers said.

"As well as further weakening banks' ability to bear the losses that they face [from the coronavirus-related downturn], dividend payouts would dilute the Bank of England's measures to support lending.

"They should be stopped at once if banks do not withdraw them."

Banks are much better-capitalised than they were before the Global Financial risis, after a wave of regulator intervention and stress testing has forced them to clean up their balance sheets over the past decade.

However, those capital cushions could be dented if the cessation of economic activity due to Covid-19 leads to widespread borrower defaults.

And Vickers found an ally in Robert Jenkins, a former member of the Bank's Financial Policy Committee. Jenkins said that should new BoE Governor Andrew Bailey allow Barclays to distribute cash to investors, "then the regulators have officially given up the game". "This is a defining moment," Jenkins claimed.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at platform interactive investor, noted the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) had already told banks earlier this month they should not increase dividends or other distributions in the current environment.

However, Hunter noted that both HSBC and Barclays had announced their dividend payments prior to that statement and gone ex-dividend on 27 February. "As such, they are outside of the immediate boundary and the BoE/PRA expectations will certainly colour the banks' thinking in the next few months," he told Investment Week.

"In the meantime, a score of companies who have already reduced, deferred or cancelled their dividends is ample proof that in terms of financial prudence, the lack of a dividend payment in the short term is already becoming an entrenched feature of UK plc."