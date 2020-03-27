Strategic Equity Capital appoints Aberdeen Standard Gresham House as manager

Strategic Equity Capital plc (SEC) has appointed Gresham House Asset Management (GHAM) to replace GVQ Investment Management as its new investment manager.

GHAM will take over the running of the trust with immediate effect, before Aberdeen Standard Gresham House takes over once GHAM's joint venture with Aberdeen Standard Investments receives regulatory approval, the board of the £100m SEC said.

The move comes following a strategic review initiated at the end of last year in a bid to attract new investors and narrow its "persistent double-digit discount".

The board noted at the end of January 2020, the trust's 12-month discount was 15.5%, more than twice that of its average UK smaller companies peer.

Gresham House Strategic's Staveley hopes to become 'go-to' small-cap investment trust

As part of the announcement, portfolio managers Jeff Harris and Adam Khanbhai will move to GHAM and remain overseeing SEC.

"The company will therefore continue to benefit from their detailed knowledge of the portfolio companies," said chairman Richard Hills.

Hills added: "Notwithstanding that we are in the midst of extreme market turbulence, we believe that the change is beneficial for shareholders.

"Indeed, we believe that Aberdeen Standard Gresham House has the experience, the platform and the associated investment management infrastructure to enhance the delivery and marketability of the company's investment strategy in these challenging times."

SEC was set up by SVG Investment Managers in 2005, then led by Gresham's current CEO Tony Dalwood. The trust says it applies private equity techniques to public markets.

Dalwood said GHAM and ASI had "complementary skills in our strategic public equity approach to smaller companies investment and believe that our shared expertise will create long-term shareholder value for Strategic Equity Capital".

US unemployment jumps by a record 3 million

The board said the level of fees on the trust would remain unchanged, with an annual management fee of 0.75% per annum of net asset value and performance fee of 10% of gains in excess of the FTSE Small Cap ex-Investment Companies Index plus 2% calculated on a rolling three-year basis and subject to an absolute high water mark.

That high water mark has been reset and it will begin a new performance period once the new manager is appointed.

Analysts 'supportive of the change'

Analysts Ben Newell and Alan Brierley at Investec said they were "supportive of this change", reiterating their 'buy' recommendation on shares.

"The increased resource and complementary skills of Gresham House and Aberdeen Standard should help generate shareholder value over the long-term and reinvigorate the fortunes of the company," Newell and Brierley explained.

"We are also encouraged by the commitment of both managers to use reasonable endeavours to acquire a significant number of shares in the secondary market."

The board and managers pointed out that there was little overlap between SEC and the £31m Gresham House Strategic, a similar investment trust run by GHAM, and that there was no intention to merge the two "for the foreseeable future".

However, analysts at Numis Securities said the move raised that question, "given both focus on small/micro-caps and apply private equity investment principles to public equity investing".