River & Mercantile to launch European equity funds for Schroders' Sym

Schroders' James Sym will join River & Mercantile (R&M) in June to help run a suite of European equity funds it is developing, the firm announced on Thursday.

R&M said it would launch its first Europe-focused offering in the summer, with Sym working closely with Hugh Sergeant and its broader PVT equities team.

Sym joined Schroders in 2013 from Cazenove Capital Management, and currently manages the firm's European Alpha Income and European Alpha Plus funds.

River & Mercantile's Lough looks to 'the rubbish tip' for value opportunities

Sym will be replaced on the Income fund by Martin Skanberg and Hannah Piper on the funds respectively. Meanwhile Leon Howard-Spink and Paul Griffin will become co-managers of the Schroder ISF European Alpha Focus and Schroder ISF European Opportunities funds, both of which Sym had been co-manager of.

Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre, said Sym was "a good hire for R&M". "I don't think James would describe himself as a value manager, but he is definitely value-conscious," McDermott said.

"He looks at the business cycle and is pragmatic, but he has definitely had a value tilt in recent years, which has led to some underperformance.

"However, that will fit well with the R&M team and their PVT process. R&M is a good asset management company and we like a number of their funds.

"If you want a European Income fund with a value tilt - there are very few around these days and James would definitely be one of the go-to managers in this space."

Exciting move

Sym said R&M was "an entrepreneurial business that is always evolving and enhancing its abilities to support today's investors".

"The opportunity to launch a fund to help clients navigate what are unprecedented times, with such an incredible investment opportunity set, is particularly exciting," Sym continued.

James Barham, group CEO at R&M, said the firm was "delighted to welcome an individual of James's calibre to the group".

"A key part of our client-led proposition is to ensure we have a range of high-quality, relevant investment strategies, and we want clients to be able to benefit from the opportunities available in the European equities markets," he added.

"James has a wealth of experience in these markets and follows a pragmatic investment approach, which has some broad similarities with the PVT approach established by Hugh Sergeant and Dan Hanbury in 2006.

"James has achieved some fantastic results for his funds' investors over the past decade or so. He is one of the strongest valuation conscious managers in European equity and we believe the coming period will be very exciting for investors in our funds.

James, with his acute insight and deep understanding of what is a diverse and complex region, will add tremendous value to the Group's broader client proposition."

Philip Rodrigs returns to investing with Raynar Portfolio Management

Schroder European Alpha Income has returned 57.3% since Sym took over the running of the fund in November 2012, well below its sector peers' and benchmark's returns of 67.4% and 80.1% respectively, according to FE fundinfo.

Schroder European Alpha Plus has returned just 1% since Sym's appointment as manager in June 2014, again below its sector and benchmark's 21% and 29.7% respectively.

Chris Taylor, head of European equities at Schroders, said: "We are fortunate to have a well-resourced European equity division with experienced portfolio management teams with excellent long term fund performance.

"European equities remains a strategic priority for Schroders and, as such, we have dedicated significant resource and headcount to this area of the business, with a view to delivering the high standards of investment performance and service that our clients have come to expect."