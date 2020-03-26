Bank of England holds rates at 0.1%; warns of 'sharp' UK downturn

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted last week to maintain the base rate at 0.1%

The Bank of England has maintained the historic low 0.1% base rate and predicted a gloomy economic outlook for the UK in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

On 25 March, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to maintain the base rate at 0.1% - the lowest level in the Bank's history. It previously stood at 0.25% after a cut from 0.75%.

The Bank also previously voted unanimously to continue its quantitative easing programme by adding an additional £200bn of government bonds and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bonds, taking its total holdings of UK government debt to £645bn. That decision was taken at the emergency meeting on 19 March.

Minutes of the meeting on 25 March said the spread of coronavirus - and the measures needed to contain it - had increased significantly.

"The economic consequences of these developments are becoming more apparent and a very sharp reduction in activity is likely," the MPC warned.

It said there was a risk of longer-term economic damage due to the severity of events, especially if there are "business failures on a large scale or significant increases in unemployment".

Ahmer Tirmizi, investment manager at Seven Investment Management, said: "The coronavirus has hit harder and faster than the Global Financial Crisis did in 2007-08. Both markets and economies will be feeling its devastating effects for months to come.

"But the Bank of England has reacted far more quickly too. Partly, this is a lesson learned from the Global Financial Crisis - act, and act early - and partly it's because this crisis is far more obvious compared to the murky complexity in 2008.

"Will rates go any lower? In normal times, one would say it would be almost impossible to go lower than 0.1%; but we are not living in normal times.

"While the MPC unsurprisingly voted unanimously not to cut rates further, it did state that it stands ready to respond further as necessary to guard against an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions, and support the economy."