Buyers back BNY Mellon Global Income despite Elite rating loss

The departure of Nick Clay and his team has led to FundCalibre stripping BNY Mellon Global Income of its Elite rating, amid warnings that Clay’s replacement Ilga Haubelt could face an “uphill battle” in the face of potential outflows and an “unprecedented market environment”.

However, the departure of Clay and co-manager Andrew MacKirdy, as revealed by Investment Week this morning, has not shaken buyers' faith in the fund, with current market volatility potentially offering Haubelt "time to bed in".

In a statement confirming BNY Mellon Global Income had been stripped of its rating, FundCalibre research director Juliet Schooling Latter said the departures were "obviously a blow for the company".

She added that while Haubelt has "a lot of experience, a similar way of investing and the support of Newton's not inconsiderable research team", it "could be a bit of an uphill battle".

Schooling Latter added: "It is hard enough dealing with possible outflows, without having to dealing with an unprecedented market environment at the same time."

However, she urged investors "not to make a rush decision on switching in this environment", instead suggesting that they "take some time to see how [Haubelt] does, monitor outflows and research alternatives in case they then decide to move".

Similarly, co-founder of Fairview Investing Ben Yearsley agreed that from the point of view of BNY Mellon Investment Management, the departures were "not bad timing as I'd be amazed if too many fund buyers wanted to make any big decisions about fund switching in extreme volatile markets".

He added: "It gives new managers time to bed in."

Square Mile, which has also removed its A rating of the fund, said in a statement said that it will be meeting with the new-look BNY Mellon Global Income team "to discuss their approach and to gain further clarity around the timeline of the transition."

It added: "However, ultimately we feel that Clay is key to the success of this strategy and we feel the most appropriate course of action at this point is to remove the fund's rating."

Market Movers Blog: ECB removes limits on pandemic €750 bond buying programme

Head of personal investing at Willis Owen Adrian Lowcock believes that the manager transition "should go smoothly" and the fund's success should be attributed to "the team's approach" rather than to a "star manager".

He added that the new members of the Global Income team Paul flood and John Bell both have more than 20 years' experience each.

Lowcock said: "It is always good practice to meet a new manager and find out directly from them their views and how they are going to take the fund forward before making a recommendation though as all the due diligence must be carried out."