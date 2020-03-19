CFA Institute postpones June exams due to coronavirus

Candidates registered for the June exams will be transferred to one of the next two exam administrations

Investment management professional trade body the CFA Institute has postponed all examinations scheduled for June in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said the June CFA Program Exam administrations would be suspended in all countries across the globe.

CFA Program exams are administered by CFA Institute in the UK and are distinct from the IMC and the ESG Certificate which sit with CFA UK.

Margaret Franklin, CFA president and CFA Institute chief executive, said: "We cannot overstate the profound effects that coronavirus is having on families, communities, businesses, the financial markets, and the global economy.

"As the pandemic continues to intensify, with no certainty of when it will abate, we have made this decision with a heavy heart while knowing that it is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders."

CFA Institute said in a statement, candidates registered for the June exams will be transferred to one of the next two exam administrations.

CFA Institute is currently working with its partners around the globe to pin down a precise date for when those two administrations will occur, it added.

However, it said the soonest it could happen would be December 2020 for all levels. Candidates will be allowed to select a preferred future date.

"We have hundreds of thousands of candidates around the world, and we know how much time they have invested in preparation for the June exams," said Franklin. "We thank our candidates for their patience as we all navigate this unprecedented public health crisis."

CFA Institute offers test centres in 193 cities in 95 different countries. As of 12 March, the close of registration, more than 245,000 global candidates registered to take the exam in June.

