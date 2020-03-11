Budget 2020: JISA savings limit to increase to £9,000 by 2020/21

The amount families will be able to save into a JISA or CTF will be more than doubled

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to double the saving limits for Junior ISAs (JISAs) and Child Trust Funds (CTFs) by 2020/21.

The accompanying Budget documents published on Wednesday (11 March), following new Chancellor Rishi Sunak's inaugural Budget speech in Westminster, revealed the amount families will be able to save into a JISA or CTF will be more than doubled in 2020/21.

This will take the total amount families and children are able to save tax-free from £4,368 to £9,000. It is the biggest jump in the allowance since JISAs were launched in 2011.

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, called the move "a positive surprise". "It basically means that parents, grandparents and other family friends can stash away enough each year to cover the annual cost of university for children, and a whole lot more on top," he said.

Moneyhub CEO Samantha Seaton added that while it may appear a small step at first glance, "in the long term it could mean approaching retirement with [up to] an additional £1m-plus saved over a lifetime".

But Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at AJ Bell, noted the average subscription per JISA account is currently less than £1,000, so "it is unlikely to be a boost many households will use".

"The move to hike the Junior ISA allowance but keep the main ISA and Lifetime ISA rates the same means it only benefits a smaller group of people - making the move cheaper for the Government," Suter explained.

Meanwhile, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter Rachael Griffin, urged the Government to take the opportunity to raise awareness of CTFs "to ensure that parents are making the most of the tax-efficient savings on offer for their children".

Griffin continued: "Since they were scrapped in 2012, many parents will have forgotten that they even opened up [a CTF] account and will not be aware of this generous increase in the subscription limit."

JISAs and CTFs are tax-advantaged accounts for children, designed to encourage a long-term savings habit.

