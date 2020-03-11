Chancellor set to announce largest rise in borrowing for 30 years

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to end the UK's period of austerity by announcing the largest rise in public borrowing for 30 years in his first Budget today (11 March).

In a move that will put the kibosh on the Government's capacity to meet the fiscal targets it set four months ago, Sunak will use borrowing to help the NHS, companies and individuals cope with the outbreak of the coronavirus as well as support infrastructure projects over the next five years, the Financial Times reports.

Treasury will shift its attention from cutting public debt levels to focus on being "at the forefront of international thinking" on public finances, according to people close to the situation, with the fiscal loosening increasing public borrowing by more over the next five years than any chancellor has done since Norman Lamont in the pre-election giveaway Budget of 1992, including Gordon Brown's 2000 Budget, which saw health spending soar after the 1990s experience of austerity.

Sunak's Budget is expected to be judged on its ability to prevent serious economic disruption and individual hardship in the face of coronavirus. On Tuesday (10 March) some of the big banks announced 'mortgage holidays' to help people affected by the virus with others expected to follow, while Sunak is working with banks and tax authorities to help companies through cash flow problems caused by the outbreak.

The Chancellor has also said he wants to cut the national insurance bill for millions of workers and allocate more Government money for investment, taking public investment on infrastructure and innovation to the highest level since the 1950s.

"By investing historic amounts in British innovation and world-class infrastructure, we will rebalance opportunities and lay the foundations for a decade of growth for everybody," Sunak said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) has implemented an emergency cut in interest rates by 50 basis points in an attempt to stave off the "economic shock" of the coronavirus. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) followed in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve, among others, voting unanimously at a special meeting to slash the Bank Rate to 0.25%.