Ossiam hires head of responsible investment and sustainability

Ossiam has announced the appointment of Clarisse Simonek as head of responsible investment and sustainability, along with the promotion of CFO and CRO Philippe Chanzy to deputy CEO.

Reporting to CEO Bruno Poulin, Simonek will lead the firm's responsible investment strategy, sustainability initiatives and related product development, while helping to "consolidate" its commitment to integrating ESG.

BlackRock tracker takes bulk of £1.3bn sustainable allocations

Simonek joins from the UK's Local Pension Partnership's (LPP) investment strategy department and is currently an academic advisor to the CFA Institute UK on its ESG investing curriculum. She has also previously led the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership's (CISL) initiative to "develop tools for responsible investment".

Chanzy, who has had overall responsibility for Ossiam's finance and risk management since 2010, has been appointed as deputy CEO for the firm.

Poulin said: "No one in the investment industry can have missed the fundamental shift in attitudes to sustainable investing, with investors making record allocations to sustainable investments.

"To invest responsibly in the most effective way and with credibility requires deep expertise, which Clarisse has in abundance. Her background and professional experience are impeccable and we are excited to have her join Ossiam.

"She will play an important part in shaping Ossiam's social responsibility and how we take advantage of the investment opportunities in ESG that lie ahead."

The 'S' in ESG: What benefits can social factor analysis offer investors?

Simonek added: "It is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of responsible investment at Ossiam, which has a reputation for successfully applying fresh ideas from original research to investment strategies.

"I am excited at the prospect of deepening how ESG is integrated at Ossiam to ensure we are at the forefront of ESG investment practice."