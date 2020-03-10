What have been the worst-performing investment companies during the sell-off?

Investment companies with exposure to energy markets and small-cap stocks have been hardest hit during the recent market falls, data from FE fundinfo shows.

Stock markets and commodity share prices have plunged over the course of the past three weeks on widespread concerns about the scope of Covid-19, leading share prices lower.

The MSCI World index narrowly avoided slipping into bear market territory, but fell almost 19% between 20 February and 9 March.

Brent crude oil, meanwhile, has slumped 42% on tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia, further testing markets.

Simon Elliott, research analyst at Winterflood Securities, called the market sell-off "dramatic", noting that "fundamentals appear to have been put to one side" despite the "economic and social damage from Covid-19 [being] almost impossible to determine at this stage".

Elliott noted that discounts had widened significantly, from 1% at the start of 2019 to 5% by the end of last week.

"It is always tempting to look for value opportunities in the investment trust sector at times like this, although we are conscious that these can be fleeting in fast-moving markets" said Elliott.

"We suspect that discount volatility may be with us for some time yet, although, in our opinion, this is likely to be mitigated by the regularity and level of dividends that investment companies provide. Just under half of the sector is offering a yield of at least 4% at present."

Numis Securities analyst Priyesh Parmar agreed that while investment companies "certainly offer better value that they did at the start of the year", it was "difficult to assess value" in current conditions.

"Covid-19 may have widespread and unexpected impacts on performance of underlying holdings and, therefore, net asset values, with investors increasingly wary of companies with high levels of leverage," he explained.

"We favour investing in managers with strong long-term records of riding out economic turmoil and believe that there are numerous attractive options for investors seeking exposure to more defensive options."

Worst-performing investment companies

More than 50 companies in the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) universe saw share price falls in excess of 20% between 20 February and 9 March, led by Riverstone Energy, which extended losses by 40.7%.

The trust, which invests mainly in unlisted North American energy firms, was the worst performer in 2019, losing more than 60%. It is down by over 80% in the past three years.

Other oil-related trusts to struggle in the past 18 days include Baring Emerging Europe, BlackRock Energy & Resources Income, JPMorgan Russian Securities and BlackRock Latin American, which have lost shareholders 30.2%, 28%, 27.2% and 26.8% respectively.

Meanwhile, DP Aircraft I came in as the second-worst performer in the period, losing 37.7% and is another trust that extended heavy losses from 2019, having almost halved since last January.

The aviation industry is one of the most at-risk from the spread of coronavirus as fewer passengers choose to fly.

Investment company research house Stifel last week downgraded its rating on DP Aircraft I to 'neutral', from 'positive'.

"Our thesis on DPA was built on a clear runway over the next two years to allow the weak lease counterparties in Norwegian and Thai to attempt to address their cashflow and profitability issues," analyst Sachin Saggar said.

"This is now clearly challenged with a spate of flight cancellations, profit warnings and talk of lease payment grace periods across the industry. These events on balance shift our view to a recovery on asset following a potential default as only the fittest survive this episode."

The rest of the table of poor performers (see full list above), was filled out by more vanilla equity-related offerings, particularly those focusing on smaller companies.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies came in fourth, losing 28.3% in the period, with fellow UK small-cap offerings BlackRock Throgmorton, Aberforth Split Level Income and Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies all giving up some of their post-election gains.

The two companies in the North American Smaller Companies sector, run by Jupiter and JPMorgan also lost around a quarter of their value, with Montanaro European Smaller Companies not far behind.

Elsewhere, Jupiter UK Growth continued to see weak performance, despite what was generally seen as positive news flow when the board announced it would replace Steve Davies with Richard Buxton.

Analysts at Winterflood said they thought the opportunity to appoint such a high-profile manager to "a sub-scale investment trust [was] too good to pass on".

However, they added: "Differentiating the fund from its open-ended sister fund will be crucial in providing the potential for Jupiter UK Growth to grow sufficiently to attract a wider range of investors."