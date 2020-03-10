Investment Week launches Women in Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is delighted to open nominations for our Women in Investment Awards 2020, in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management.

We had a phenomenal response to last year's awards but we believe 2020's ceremony can be even bigger and better.

A significant step forward has been taken over the last few years in pushing for greater diversity in the investment industry but the consensus is there is still a long way to go, especially when it comes to narrowing the gender pay gap and increasing the number of women in senior positions.

These awards are vital in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

New categories for the awards this year include Wealth Manager of the Year and Distribution Woman of the Year.

Other categories include Role Model of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Most Inspiring Returner, Unsung Hero and Contribution to Gender Diversity.

The closing date for nominations is 24 April and this year's awards ceremony will be held on 25 November in London.

Investment Week is championing improving diversity within the investment sector and we believe these awards have a valuable part to play in drawing attention to this issue and demonstrating real change is starting to happen.

We hope you will take this opportunity to either nominate yourself or a valued colleague for these awards and we look forward to revealing our finalists and winners later in the year.

Click here for more information and to nominate.