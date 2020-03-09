Markets reaction: FTSE remains 'massively exposed' and global recession 'almost inevitable'

The FTSE 100 remains "massively exposed" following its dip into bear territory this morning when it plummeted almost 9% due to its exposure to oil and mining companies, with oil prices "very likely to visit the 2016 lows", according to one commentator, while others warn a global recession is now on the cards.

The FTSE 100 opened the week down 8.72%, marking a move into bear market territory and its fourth-biggest one-day decline on record, on the back of the largest single-day fall in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia started a price war; oil prices fell 30% although Brent Crude subsequently regained some losses to be down 20% at $36 a barrel.

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of the deVere Group, noted that the fact "every major stockmarket is getting hammered as oil prices plunge" is "not an issue that will be resolved overnight" and investors should expect "far-reaching consequences".

"With the combination of the implications of the oil stand-off and the outbreak, I now believe that it's almost inevitable that there will be a global recession this year," he warned.

He said: "The outbreak has already sent the stockmarket into bouts of volatility not seen since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, severely disrupted global supply chains, shuttered factories, grounded flights, closed attractions and cancelled major events. Entire powerhouse cities in Asia and Europe are nearly shut down. Multinational companies have warned that coronavirus will severely hit profits. Workers are being evacuated and forced to work from home and to avoid travelling.

"We can see both supply and consumer demand are already being impacted in key sectors, such as travel and tourism, hospitality, manufacturing and retail, and it is going to extend to others. This scenario is then likely to feed on itself: a lack of consumer confidence and spending, lack of business investment, more job cuts, which means even less spending and demand, which leads to further job cuts."

Head of research at Henderson Rowe Artur Baluszynski said: "With Russia walking out on OPEC, oil prices are very likely to visit the 2016 lows. Russia is willing to sacrifice its short-term economic wellbeing for longer-term geopolitical goals of weakening Saudi Arabia and debt-addicted US shale producers. Oil and mining heavy indices such as FTSE 100, already weakened by the coronavirus, are massively exposed."

He added that while cheap oil is usually a positive for consumers it takes time to feed through to the real economy, and this could be further delayed by the coronavirus due to the impact on supply and demand, meaning markets "will continue to focus on the downside."

Helal Miah, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, said the stockmarket is likely to fall further, adding that it is "too late to panic".

"We do not suspect this morning's stockmarket fall will be the bottom, as the economic repercussions will come to light in the coming weeks and months and there remains the possibility other regions that are even more economically significant could face a similar fate," he said.

"What do investors do from here? For most it probably is too late to panic. For investors who have structured their portfolio well then the only thing to really do is sit tight. Markets will recover over the medium to longer term, which is what investors should be targeting as trying to be active in choppy markets could cause even more damage."

While interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter described today's stockmarket decline as "a bitter pill to swallow", he revealed that 90% of the investment platform's customers who placed trades before 10am today were buyers.

"Certain sectors will have been caught in the crossfire of the souring sentiment, even though the fundamentals of those businesses have not changed overnight," he said. "It is impossible to call the bottom in markets such as these and difficult to anticipate positive catalysts, but turmoil such as this can provide buying opportunities.

"Markets will now be hoping for a coordinated turbocharge from the central banks, which given the decreasing lack of firepower for most - given the stimulus measures already introduced - could have limited effect. However, if this is accompanied by a pledge from governments to add fiscal stimulus into the mix, the combined statement of intent could well underpin market sentiment."

The FTSE 100 is currently down 8.33% at 5,924, while sterling is down 0.56% against the euro at 1.15 and up 0.46% against the dollar at 1.31. Meanwhile the US markets dropped at open with the S&P 500 down 7% before being suspended due to the sharp fall, while the Dow Jones has fallen 7.29% and the NASDAQ dropped 6.86%.