Pollen Street Capital calls for PSSL shareholders to sack board

Pollen Street Capital (PSC) has urged shareholders in Pollen Street Secured Lending (PSSL) to sack the investment company’s board and appoint their own representatives.

PSC, the company's manager, slammed the board's decision to place strict operational restrictions on it, claiming it "is severely [constraining] in its ability to manage PSSL on a day-to-day basis, which PSC believes risks causing real damage to PSSL and its shareholders".

The firm urged PSSL shareholders to force its own representatives onto the board to ensure it "has the relevant expertise and, if necessary, to lead a strategic review of the options available to PSSL before significant and permanent damage to PSSL occurs".

PSC said it had "notified the FCA of the effect these are having on PSC's ability to manage PSSL in accordance with PSC's regulatory obligations".

The comment comes after PSSL's board decided to serve PSC with 12 months' notice of the termination of its management contract due to breaches of its investment management contract.

The subsequent ongoing war of words between the two parties stemmed from a bid for the company from Waterfall Investment Management. The board said PSC had refused to supply Waterfall with sufficient information for it to complete its due diligence and mount a firm offer for the company.

PSC said the PSSL board has placed operational restrictions upon the trust's manager, which mean it "cannot make a number of investment decisions without the approval of the board". PSC further claimed PSSL had "relied on these operational restrictions to allege a breach of the IMA".

The firm added it had suggested coming up with alternative arrangements, but that the PSSL board had "refused to engage".

In a statement to the market on Monday (9 March) morning, PSC said: "The operational restrictions are so broad as to capture a significant number of the ordinary course transactions undertaken by PSC in managing PSSL on a day-to-day basis under PSSL's pre-existing investment policy.

"The board does not have the expertise, knowledge or relevant authorisations from the FCA to make decisions on the day-to-day management of PSSL."

Lindsey McMurray, managing partner of Pollen Street Capital, added: "The restrictions imposed by the board are severely restraining our ability to manage PSSL for the benefit of shareholders.

"It is now time for shareholders to appoint their own representatives to the board to avoid causing significant and permanent damage to PSSL."

'Smokescreen'

However, investment company research analysts at J.P. Morgan Cazenove said PSC's claims were a "smokescreen", used "to divert attention from the most pressing matter - whether Waterfall has sufficient information for it to complete its due diligence and mount a firm offer. PSC's statement is silent on this".

J.P. Morgan Cazenove analyst Christopher Brown said he could understand why the board would impose strict restrictions upon PSC, "given the complete breakdown of the relationship… and the fact that PSC has been dismissed".

"The board will be worried about PSC taking action that frustrates the possible bid," Brown said.

The analysts noted that Waterfall must decide whether to bid or not by 24 March, adding that "if they don't bid we believe the only course of action is for PSSL to go into managed run-off".

"Therefore if that is the thinking behind the board's restrictions it makes sense to keep them in place for now, in our view, as it will enable cash to build up which means a quicker return of cash at NAV to shareholders," Brown explained.

"We can of course understand the frustration from the point of view of the manager wanting to manage the assets and deploy capital across all its funds, but we think it is being overly dramatic about the impact on PSSL shareholders - particularly given that an increase in cash does not look like a terrible thing for shareholders in current rapidly evolving markets.

"PSC also seems to forget that it has already been fired and that it is merely PSSL's agent. By encouraging shareholders to sack the board it is clearly hoping to be reinstated to manage PSSL as an ongoing vehicle - we don't see this as a viable option and would be very surprised if more than a handful of shareholders thought it was."