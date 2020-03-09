Woodford in talks over new venture - reports

Neil Woodford is said to have approached prospective UK investors regarding a new vehicle to enable him to buy back some of his former unquoted investments, Sky News reported on Saturday (7 March).

The fund manager, whose business Woodford Investment Management (WIM) collapsed last year, is apparently in talks with wealth and institutional managers about a new venture.

According to Sky News, a source said that any fund Woodford and his former WIM colleagues established now would be focused on professional, rather than retail, investors.

Woodford in China seeking next opportunity

In the report, sources said that Woodford was considering an offer for the stakes he once held in the Woodford Equity Income fund at a discount to their net asset value.

It was reported by Bloomberg in December last year that Woodford and Craig Newman, the former chief executive of WIM, had flown to China for exploratory meetings with investors.

At the time, a spokesperson for WIM confirmed that the pair were holding initial meetings for investors interested in early-stage assets.

BlackRock offloads £1.7bn of Woodford stock - Link

The flagship Woodford Equity Income fund was suspended in June 2019 following liquidity issues, with Woodford then sacked as manager by its ACD Link Fund Solutions.

WIM was wound up and BlackRock was subsequently appointed as manager of the fund and had offloaded more than half of the fund's assets by December last year.