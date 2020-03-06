FCA eyes greater climate disclosures for listed firms

The FCA is also exploring ways to enhance climate-related disclosures by regulated firms

Premium listed firms in the UK could be forced to ramp up their climate-related financial disclosures under new plans laid out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In a consultation paper published on Friday (6 March) the FCA outlined proposals that would see premium listed firms either make climate-related disclosures consistent with the approach of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which was launched by the regulator alongside the Bank of England last year, or explain why not.

The proposals could also be rolled out to a wider scope of issuers.

EU bids to kickstart low-carbon investment with green finance report

The FCA said the TCFD will soon be publishing industry guidance covering "climate-related disclosures, risk management, scenario analysis and innovation", intended to complement the proposed new rules.

In addition, the FCA is also exploring the best way to enhance climate-related disclosures by regulated firms, including asset managers, to ensure a co-ordinated approach with the government and other regulators.

Meanwhile the FCA's consultation, which closes on 5 June, will examine how existing requirements applicable to all listed companies already require climate- and other sustainability-related disclosure.

Plastics, regulation and climate risk: Five key green and ESG investment trends for 2019

Outgoing chief executive of the FCA Andrew Bailey said: "Climate change presents a serious and wide-ranging threat to global economic prospects, society more broadly and our natural environment.

"The changes we propose will help to provide the transparency the market needs to be able to assess how well companies are adjusting to the risks of climate change.

"Improved disclosures will support better asset pricing and enable investors to make more informed choices about where to allocate their capital - which will ultimately support the transition to a low carbon economy."