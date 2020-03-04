FE fundinfo hires new sales head

FE fundinfo has announced the hire of David Bower as head of asset management sales, joining from Sanlam, where he was responsible for strategic change management projects.

In his new role, Bower will lead FE fundinfo's expansion into asset management sales and bolster the overall growth of the firm, adding to the recent hires of David Blumer and Hamish Purdey as chairman and CEO respectively.

Along with Sanlam, Bower brings experience from Invesco, where he was head of marketing EMEA, and from BlackRock and iShares, where he held senior management roles.

Bower said: "As a client of FE fundinfo for many years I have first-hand experience of the value their services bring to support and connect the investment industry. It is an exciting time to be joining the company, not only with David and Hamish's appointment, but also with the developments in our asset management offering in Europe.

"The global investment industry continues to have to manage increased regulation, competition and deliver better investment outcomes for individuals and institutions alike.

"I look forward to working with our clients to help them on this journey and to navigate the challenges and opportunities they face."

Matthew Lawrence, COO at FE fundinfo, added: "David's experience and industry know-how will be vital in helping us partner with our fund manager clients in a way that enables and empowers their businesses.

"Our five core client propositions support fund managers throughout the entire investment value chain and have all been designed to help fund managers grow and develop their businesses, from creation and distribution of funds to their marketing and sales.

"With David's expertise, we will look to expand and enhance these propositions even further to deliver a truly market-leading service for new and existing clients."