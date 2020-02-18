Update: Franklin Templeton completes Legg Mason tie-up
Legg Mason to be valued at $50 per share
Franklin Templeton completed the acquisition of Legg Mason and its affiliated specialist investment managers on Friday (31 July), creating a $1.4trn asset management giant.
Parent company Franklin Resources said the deal would deepen Franklin Templeton's presence in key geographies, creating an expansive investment platform that is well balanced between institutional and...
