Tavistock wins latest stage in Titan court battle and awarded £250,000

Latest court hearing took place on 11 December

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Tavistock has claimed victory in the latest stage of its court battle with Titan Wealth Services and Titan Asset Management (Titan) after the High Court ruled in its favour and awarded costs of £250,000.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

FCA and FOS to work together to resolve targeted support complaints

FCA to remove 'unnecessary' rules in handbook update

More on Industry

Tavistock wins latest stage in Titan court battle and awarded £250,000
Industry

Tavistock wins latest stage in Titan court battle and awarded £250,000

Latest court hearing took place on 11 December

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 16 December 2025 • 2 min read
Carne Group's John Donohoe: The operational red zone reshaping asset management
Industry

Carne Group's John Donohoe: The operational red zone reshaping asset management

Readiness lags ambition

John Donohoe
clock 11 December 2025 • 3 min read
Wealth Club's Alex Davies: The chancellor is bonkers
Industry

Wealth Club's Alex Davies: The chancellor is bonkers

Tax relief on VCTs cut from 30% to 20%

Alex Davies
clock 08 December 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot