Update: £390m Jupiter-Merian GI deal unmoved by pandemic impact
Acquisition makes firm the UK's second-largest retail fund manager
The £390m acquisition of Merian Global Investors by Jupiter Fund Management is set to go ahead as planned regardless of the ongoing market crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
It follows concerns that the impact of the pandemic could see previously slated M&A activity postponed in the short term. However, a spokesperson told Investment Week this morning that the deal will...
More on Equities
Back to Top