Update: £390m Jupiter-Merian GI deal unmoved by pandemic impact

Acquisition makes firm the UK's second-largest retail fund manager

Jupiter CEO Andrew Formica
Jupiter CEO Andrew Formica
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

The £390m acquisition of Merian Global Investors by Jupiter Fund Management is set to go ahead as planned regardless of the ongoing market crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows concerns that the impact of the pandemic could see previously slated M&A activity postponed in the short term. However, a spokesperson told Investment Week this morning that the deal will...

To continue reading...

More on Equities