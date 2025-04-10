In a study by Investment Week, we looked into which portfolios gave investors the bumpiest rides at the start of the year as a measure of maximum drawdown and volatility. Maximum drawdown measures the worst peak-to-trough loss - essentially the volatility risk - and, according to our findings, thematic ETFs covering crypto and active funds invested in US technology were the biggest stomach droppers, and tended to be the most volatile portfolios as well. The VanEck Crypto & Blockchain Innovators ETF had the highest maximum drawdown in the study at -42.7%, followed by Global X Bloc...